WINkLink (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $140.08 million and approximately $31.00 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00014673 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $28,978,775.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

