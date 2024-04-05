William Robert (Bill) Nixon Acquires 49,397 Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Stock

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon purchased 49,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,192.47 ($31,624.99).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Stock Performance

Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 stock remained flat at GBX 48 ($0.60) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,130. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 47 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.50 ($0.67). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.72. The company has a market cap of £55.12 million, a PE ratio of 5,250.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

