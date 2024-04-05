William Blair Weighs in on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $26.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $25.61 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.45.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $448.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.18 and a 200-day moving average of $464.85. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

