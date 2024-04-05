William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRUS traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,617. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 853.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after buying an additional 227,778 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,650,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

