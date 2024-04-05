William Blair Comments on Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accelerate Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXDX. StockNews.com started coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 220,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

