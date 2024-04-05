WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Down 1.4%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 5,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 68,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

WildBrain Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

