Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

