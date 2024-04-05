Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

WERN opened at $38.01 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

