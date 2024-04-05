Wells Fargo & Company Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $290.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.67.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $267.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,147. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $267.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

