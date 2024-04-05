Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Overweight Rating for RTX (NYSE:RTX)

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RTX. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.29. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RTX will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in RTX by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 42,189,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,808,000 after buying an additional 9,659,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

