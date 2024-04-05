Wells Fargo & Company Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $73.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JCI. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

