Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBI

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.97 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.