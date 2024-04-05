Wedbush Boosts Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Price Target to $33.00

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMNM. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. Immunome has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the first quarter worth $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunome during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

