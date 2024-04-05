Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 88,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 907,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs raised Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of -1.12.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,228,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 933,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

