Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 12-Month High at $442.26

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $442.26 and last traded at $441.50, with a volume of 66766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $432.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1,635.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after acquiring an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 40,702.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after acquiring an additional 204,734 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Watsco by 120.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after acquiring an additional 163,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

