Wanchain (WAN) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $68.53 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00025033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,823,206 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.