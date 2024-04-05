Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $117.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

