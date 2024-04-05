Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,475,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,133 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,204 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,292,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 203,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 100,833 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

