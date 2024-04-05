Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 27,432 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,432 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEMB opened at $28.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

