Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,832 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.