Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after buying an additional 590,680 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 446.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 41,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 34,016 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $751,000.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

