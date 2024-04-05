Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,924,000 after buying an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,719,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,304,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NUSC opened at $40.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

