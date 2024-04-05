Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 162,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.96% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.51 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.