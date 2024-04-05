Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $203.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

