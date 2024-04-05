Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.46 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

