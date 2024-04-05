Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for approximately 1.8% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after buying an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,856,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,008,000 after buying an additional 187,162 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

