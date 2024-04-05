Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 38,875 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.37% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 222,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,821,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,362,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

