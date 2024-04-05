Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 655 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VO stock opened at $243.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.