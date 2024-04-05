Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE USB opened at $42.92 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

