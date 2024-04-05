Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

