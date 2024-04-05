Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,564 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,069,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMXF opened at $67.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

