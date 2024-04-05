Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 16,860 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

