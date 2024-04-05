Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Position Decreased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

