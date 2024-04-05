W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of W. P. Carey worth $31,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.21. The company had a trading volume of 240,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $75.13.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 104.85%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

