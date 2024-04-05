VVS Finance (VVS) Price Reaches $0.0000

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $209.60 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 86,406,210,754,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,920,660,377,062 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

