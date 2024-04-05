Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.08.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $265.89 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $162.00 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.29.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.