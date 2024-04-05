Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $178.10 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $6.34 or 0.00009348 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $178.10 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.27319297 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $8,505,622.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

