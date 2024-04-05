Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Buy

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after purchasing an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,094,000 after acquiring an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.