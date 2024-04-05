Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 96,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 72,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 1,868.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 246,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 148,422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 132,872 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,192,000.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

