Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 96,147 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 72,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
