Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $52.00 at Truist Financial

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VNOM. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Viper Energy stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 284,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 1,045.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,344,000 after buying an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 1,197,567 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,448,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

