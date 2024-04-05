Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Up 2%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.28 and last traded at $78.86. 695,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,382,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,153. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,396,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

