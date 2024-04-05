Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 3.4%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $76.16. 1,042,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,281,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,079 shares of company stock worth $9,461,153 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

