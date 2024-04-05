Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 4.9%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.21 and last traded at $84.70. 3,456,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 7,324,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.