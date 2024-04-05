Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $80.69

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.69, but opened at $82.60. Vertiv shares last traded at $84.67, with a volume of 2,583,003 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VRT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,886,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.