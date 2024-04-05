Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $3.46 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $13,790.33 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,709.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $668.01 or 0.00987037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00143691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00048743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00191027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00138676 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,092,535 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

