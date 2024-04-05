Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Veritex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $24.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veritex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 149,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

