Verge 1-Day Volume Reaches $62.37 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $146.61 million and approximately $62.37 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,798.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $663.82 or 0.00979098 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00146428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00187562 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00046840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00138629 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

