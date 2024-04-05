Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 329,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,251,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

VERA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Director Maha Katabi purchased 161,290 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,471,009 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,598. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 229,414 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

