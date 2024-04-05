Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0165 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $42.50 million and $1.18 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00066971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00025257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,575,752,958 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

