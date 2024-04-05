Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $471.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,248,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,082. The company has a market cap of $377.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.